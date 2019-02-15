Home

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Parish Church
Great North Road
Eaton Socon, St Neots
Bransbury Alan Of St Neots (formerly Stotfold)
passed away suddenly on
27th January 2019, aged 75 years.
Loving Husband of June, and a much loved Dad, Grandad and Brother, will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by family and friends. Following a private cremation, there will be a Thanksgiving Service at St Mary's Parish Church, Great North Road, Eaton Socon, St Neots, PE19 8EJ at
12 noon on Wednesday 20th February 2019. All welcome, black dress not necessary. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for CLIC Sargent can be sent c/o T L Cobbold Funeral Directors, 11-13 New Street, St Neots, PE19 1AE. Tel 01480 476136
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 15, 2019
