TAYLOR William (Wullie)
(Duns formerly Mungoswalls) Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on 12th September 2019,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Elsie
and latterly loving partner of Janette
Murray, much loved dad of Linda, father-in-law to Graeme,
step-dad of John and Stuart
and devoted grandad of Nicola, Iain, Duncan and Archie.
Funeral service at Duns Parish Church, on Monday, 23rd September, at 1.00pm, to which all friends are welcome, interment thereafter at
Duns Cemetery at 1.50pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ward 11 Borders
Stroke Unit- BGH.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 19, 2019
