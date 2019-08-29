|
|
|
SHORT Berwick upon Tweed.
William Colin
(known as Colin) Passed away peacefully
at home on 22nd August 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Marion and dearest dad of Lesley and Martin, dearly loved father-in-law to Paul and Petra, and a loving granddad
and great granddad.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Houndwood Crematorium on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Berwick Cancer Cars.
Refreshments afterwards at
Castle Hotel.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick upon Tweed 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 29, 2019