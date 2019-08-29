Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
14:30
Houndwood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for William Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Short

Notice Condolences

William Short Notice
SHORT Berwick upon Tweed.
William Colin
(known as Colin) Passed away peacefully
at home on 22nd August 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Marion and dearest dad of Lesley and Martin, dearly loved father-in-law to Paul and Petra, and a loving granddad
and great granddad.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Houndwood Crematorium on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Berwick Cancer Cars.
Refreshments afterwards at
Castle Hotel.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick upon Tweed 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.