|
|
|
GRAHAM William Ada and family of the late Billy Graham would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers and kindness shown
in their recent bereavement.
Special thanks to Billy's carers
and the staff of Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital.
Also to the Rev Norman Whyte
for his comforting service and Sandra for the lovely music, James Inglis
and the Heather's Restaurant,
and to everyone who attended.
A total of £1375 was donated to
Motor Neurone Disease,
Margaret Kerr Unit
and Reston Church.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 19, 2019