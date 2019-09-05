|
|
|
Graham William
(Newmains Farm, Reston) Peacefully, in the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital on Wednesday 28th August, Billy,
aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband
of Ada and dear dad of Robert and David, father in law of Elaine and Sonia, adored papa of Alistair, Heather, Hannah, Danny, Ross, Chloe,
Stacey, Liam and Kyle.
Family burial but a service to
celebrate Billy's life will take place
in Reston Church on Tuesday
10th September at 11.30am.
Family flowers only but donations may be made if desired after the service
to Motor Neurone Disease,
Margaret Kerr Unit and
Reston Church. Bright colours
would be much appreciated.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 5, 2019