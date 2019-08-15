Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:30
Eyemouth Cemetery
William Aitchison Notice
AITCHISON Foulden William, aged 85, peacefully surrounded by family in the
Knoll Hospital, Duns, on the 11th August. Much loved Husband to Irene, special Dad to Robert, Sharon and Stuart, Father-in-Law to Alistair, special Grandad and Great Grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Graveside service to be held on Thursday 22nd August at 12:30pm
in Eyemouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
The Knoll Hospital, Duns.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 15, 2019
