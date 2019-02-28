|
|
|
TAIT Thomas Gerald
(Coldstream) Susan, Martyn, Andrew, Stephanie and families would like to thank everyone for all their kindness and support following their recent sad loss of Gerald. Thanks to the Rev David Taverner for the service at Melrose and Coldstream, thanks to Dr Fiona Morton and Coldstream Health Centre, also thanks to BGH Melrose, Western General Hospital and the Margaret Kerr Unit, £3000 was raised for Macmillan, Margaret Kerr Unit and Doddie Weir Fund for MND.
Published in Berwickshire News on Feb. 28, 2019
