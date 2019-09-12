|
|
|
McLEAN
(Duns) Anne, Andrew and Matthew would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their love, support, kindness and care and also for the many cards, letters and
floral tributes given to them in
their great sadness of
Stewart's illness and passing.
Also thanks to all who attended
the service in Christchurch,
many travelling far and wide
and for their generous donations
of £920 in Stewart's memory to
Cancer Research UK and
the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Thanks also to Rev Chris Jones
for a comforting service and
David Martin for dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 12, 2019