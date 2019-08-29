Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:30
Christchurch
Duns
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
13:30
Duns Cemetery
McLean (Duns) Peacefully, after an illness borne with quiet dignity,
at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital,
on Wednesday 21st August 2019,
Stewart Cameron Eng.Tech, MSOE
and MIRTE, aged 74.
Beloved husband of Anne,
much loved dad of
Andrew and Matthew,
father in law of Jane, grandpa to
Ben and Lewis.
A service will take place at Christchurch, Duns
on Wednesday 4th September
at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Duns Cemetery at 1.30pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
and Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 29, 2019
