WALDIE Shiona
(née Stenhouse)
(Kelso,
formerly Gordon) Peacefully, at Kelso Hospital, on
7th March 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert,
dear mother of Hazel and Robert, adored granny of Callum and
dear aunt of Kathleen and Fred.
Funeral service at St Michael's Church, Gordon, on Thursday, 21st March,
at 12.00 noon, to which all friends are welcome, interment thereafter at Gordon Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 14, 2019
