Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00
Berwick Parish Church
Interment
Following Services
Berwick Cemetery
FLANNIGAN Robert Peacefully at Cramlington Hospital on November 14th, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved husband, dad and
grandad will be sadly missed by all
his family.
Funeral service at Berwick Parish Church on Thursday 21st November
at 12 noon followed by interment at Berwick Cemetery. Please wear something RED. Family flowers
only but donations, if desired, to
Berwick and District Cancer Support Group c/o of 5 Tweed Street,
Berwick upon Tweed, TD15 1NG.
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 21, 2019
