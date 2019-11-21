Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00
Tweedmouth Parish Church
CRAWFORD Robert (Robin) Peacefully at
Freeman Hospital on November 17th, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loving father to Robin, Ian, Colin
and Karen and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather.
Funeral service at Tweedmouth
Parish Church on Tuesday
26th November at 11am followed by interment at Tweedmouth Cemetery. Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations to Fishermans Mission Eyemouth c/o Charles Mace and Sons, 92 Castlegate,
Berwick upon Tweed TD15 1JX.
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 21, 2019
