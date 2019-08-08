Resources More Obituaries for Robert Clark Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Clark

Notice Clark Robert Thompson (Bob) The family would like to thank all relatives and friends for the many kind tributes, cards and flowers received at this sad time.

Thanks also for the very generous donations to Dementia UK and

St Andrews Care Home which

totalled £502.00.

Thank you also to David Martin

and his staff for their help and support with the funeral arrangements; to

Rev David Taverner for his kind and comforting service; The Kingsknowe's Hotel for refreshments.

Thanks to all who cared for Bob over the years at Leitholm and especially to Janet Clark and all at SBC Carers,

Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 8, 2019