Clark Robert Thompson (Bob) The family would like to thank all relatives and friends for the many kind tributes, cards and flowers received at this sad time.
Thanks also for the very generous donations to Dementia UK and
St Andrews Care Home which
totalled £502.00.
Thank you also to David Martin
and his staff for their help and support with the funeral arrangements; to
Rev David Taverner for his kind and comforting service; The Kingsknowe's Hotel for refreshments.
Thanks to all who cared for Bob over the years at Leitholm and especially to Janet Clark and all at SBC Carers,
also to all the staff at St. Andrews Care Home for all their kindness and care while Bob was residing there.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 8, 2019