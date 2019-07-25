|
Clark (formerly of Leitholm) Peacefully at St Andrew's Care Home, Hawick,
on Friday 19th July 2019,
Robert Thomson (Bob) aged 92.
Beloved husband of Mary. Dear dad
of Glynis and Martin, much loved grandad of James, Darren, Louisa and a great grandad of Freya and Sam.
A service will take place at Borders Crematorium on Tuesday 30th July
at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers
only please donations if desired to
Dementia UK and St Andrew's Care Home.
Published in Berwickshire News on July 25, 2019