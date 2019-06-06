Resources More Obituaries for Rachel Raeburn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rachel Raeburn

Notice Raeburn Rachel ( Nee Pigg ) David, Karen and Norman and families would like to thank everyone who attended Rachel's funeral and for all your cards and kind words of sympathy.

Special thanks to all staff at the Western General, Beatson Hospital and the Knoll ( Duns ) and Eyemouth and the Margaret Kerr Unit ( B.G.H. ).

Thank you to Occasions for the beautiful flowers and The Heathers for funeral teas. Thanks also to Penny Earle who conducted Rachel's service, the staff at Houndwood crematorium and Malcolm Mace for his kind support in the funeral arrangements.

Thanks to all who contributed to the retiring collection raising £1000.00

Thanks to all who contributed to the retiring collection raising £1000.00

for Cancer Research. Published in Berwickshire News on June 6, 2019