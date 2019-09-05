|
|
|
Donaldson (Lauder) Peacefully at Galashiels Nursing Home on
Thursday 29 th August 2019, Peter aged 83, dear dad of Fiona
and Edith. Much loved papa
to all his grandsons
and his great grandchildren.
A service will take place in Lauder Parish Church on Friday 6 th September at 12.30pm followed
by interment in Lauder Cemetery at 1.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Diabetes UK.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 5, 2019