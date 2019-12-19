|
Brown Patricia (Perth/Coldstream)
Peacefully at Cornhill Macmillan Centre, Perth on Tuesday 10th December 2019, surrounded by her family after a short illness fought with great courage and positivity, Patricia (Tricia) Jane, aged 50, adored wife of David,
much loved mum to Stuart and Louise, future mother-in-law to Lauren, loving daughter of Drew and Kate Mole,
dear daughter-in-law to John and Wilma, a loving sister to Jillian and a dear sister- in- law and aunt.
Funeral service at Perth Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 4pm to which all family and friends are invited, bright colours optional, family flowers only please, donations will be accepted at the service for Cornhill Macmillan Centre & Oncology Unit, PRI.
Published in Berwickshire News on Dec. 19, 2019