Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:30
Houndwood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Reid

Notice Condolences

Michael Reid Notice
REID (Chirnside) Michael peacefully at home on 15th March aged 56 years.
Beloved Husband to Sandra,
a dear Father to Fraser and Ross
and a proud Grandad to Millar.
Funeral service at Houndwood Crematorium on 26th March at 12:30am, to which family and friends are respectfully invited.
We would like you to wear
a splash of spring colour.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan and Marie Curie.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick-upon-Tweed. 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.