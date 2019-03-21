|
REID (Chirnside) Michael peacefully at home on 15th March aged 56 years.
Beloved Husband to Sandra,
a dear Father to Fraser and Ross
and a proud Grandad to Millar.
Funeral service at Houndwood Crematorium on 26th March at 12:30am, to which family and friends are respectfully invited.
We would like you to wear
a splash of spring colour.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan and Marie Curie.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick-upon-Tweed. 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 21, 2019
