Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Barrett

Notice Condolences

Michael Barrett Notice
BARRETT Michael (Mick) Walterstead, Ladykirk.
Peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne
on May 31st aged 88.
A true gentleman,
beloved husband of Margaret,
loving father, stepfather, grandad,
step grandad and great grandad.
Service and cremation at Borders Crematorium on Thursday 13th June
at 12 noon. Please wear your favourite colour. Family flowers only but if desired donations to Northumberland Hospice Care, Marie Curie (Scotland) or Ward 1 Berwick Infirmary.
Published in Berwickshire News on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.