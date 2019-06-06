|
BARRETT Michael (Mick) Walterstead, Ladykirk.
Peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne
on May 31st aged 88.
A true gentleman,
beloved husband of Margaret,
loving father, stepfather, grandad,
step grandad and great grandad.
Service and cremation at Borders Crematorium on Thursday 13th June
at 12 noon. Please wear your favourite colour. Family flowers only but if desired donations to Northumberland Hospice Care, Marie Curie (Scotland) or Ward 1 Berwick Infirmary.
Published in Berwickshire News on June 6, 2019
