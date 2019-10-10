|
LAUDER (nee Doggart)
Berwick-upon-Tweed Mary Elizabeth passed away peacefully
after a long illness, bravely borne on
6th October 2019 aged 77 years.
Loving wife of Frankie, much loved Mam of Maria and the late Isabella. Devoted Granny to Matthew, Jordan and Deena. Special Great Granny to McKenzie, Poppy, Marcey, Daisy and Lilly. She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Tweedmouth Parish Church on Saturday 12th October at 11:00am. Followed by interment at
Tweedmouth Cemetery. All welcome.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Oct. 10, 2019