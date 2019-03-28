Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00
Our Lady & St Cuthberts RC Church
BRYCE nee Edminson (Berwick) Marjorie passed away peacefully at
Cramlington Hospital on
17th March 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late David,
much loved Mother of Jonathan, Timothy and Joanna and a wonderful Grandma and Great Grandma.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
4th April at Our Lady & St Cuthberts
RC Church at 11:00am, followed by interment at Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick-upon-Tweed.
01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 28, 2019
