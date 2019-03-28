|
|
|
BRYCE nee Edminson (Berwick) Marjorie passed away peacefully at
Cramlington Hospital on
17th March 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late David,
much loved Mother of Jonathan, Timothy and Joanna and a wonderful Grandma and Great Grandma.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
4th April at Our Lady & St Cuthberts
RC Church at 11:00am, followed by interment at Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick-upon-Tweed.
01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More