|
|
|
MEIKLE Margaret
(nee Brown)
Kelso
(formerly Eccles) Peacefully in the Margaret Kerr Unit
on 13th November 2019,
Margaret, beloved wife of the
late Charlie, dearly loved mum
of Morag, Marion, Sheelagh and
Grant, a much loved mother in law,
and a proud and loving granny
to her nine grandchildren
and two great grandchildren.
Funeral Service at
Kelso North Parish Church at 11am on
Friday 29th November followed by interment at Leitholm Cemetery at 12.15pm to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 21, 2019