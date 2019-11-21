Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00
Kelso North Parish Church
Interment
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:15
Leitholm Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Meikle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Meikle

Notice Condolences

Margaret Meikle Notice
MEIKLE Margaret
(nee Brown)
Kelso
(formerly Eccles) Peacefully in the Margaret Kerr Unit
on 13th November 2019,
Margaret, beloved wife of the
late Charlie, dearly loved mum
of Morag, Marion, Sheelagh and
Grant, a much loved mother in law,
and a proud and loving granny
to her nine grandchildren
and two great grandchildren.
Funeral Service at
Kelso North Parish Church at 11am on
Friday 29th November followed by interment at Leitholm Cemetery at 12.15pm to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -