McMURRAY
Margaret
(Peggy) Died peacefully at
The Knoll, Duns,
on 1st October 2019, aged 94.
Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Mac and mother of Mary and Susan. Much loved and sadly missed granny, great granny, mother-in-law,
sister-in-law and friend. Committal at Houndwood Crematorium at 11:30am followed by a service of thanksgiving to celebrate her life at Coldingham Priory at 12:30pm on Friday 11th October 2019. No flowers please, but donations,
if desired, can be made to
St Abbs Lifeboat and
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Berwickshire News on Oct. 10, 2019