Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Brown

Notice Condolences

Margaret Brown Notice
Brown Margaret Peacefully at Borders General Hospital, on 12th December 2019, Margaret Brown (nee Dodds), of Miller Street, Innerleithen, dear mum of Joyce, Michelle and the late Hector, much loved granny and great-granny of the family and sister of June and Rachel. Service in Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Friday 20th December
at 11.00 a.m. to which all friends
are invited.
Family flowers only please but donations and retiring collection, if desired, at crematorium for Macmillan Centre, Borders General Hospital.
Published in Berwickshire News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -