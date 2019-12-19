|
|
|
Brown Margaret Peacefully at Borders General Hospital, on 12th December 2019, Margaret Brown (nee Dodds), of Miller Street, Innerleithen, dear mum of Joyce, Michelle and the late Hector, much loved granny and great-granny of the family and sister of June and Rachel. Service in Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Friday 20th December
at 11.00 a.m. to which all friends
are invited.
Family flowers only please but donations and retiring collection, if desired, at crematorium for Macmillan Centre, Borders General Hospital.
Published in Berwickshire News on Dec. 19, 2019