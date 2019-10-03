|
|
|
McARDLE
(Berwick Upon Tweed) The family of the late Leo would like to thank the
following for their kindness following the passing of Leo.
Dr Ruffe, Northumberland Hospice Care, the District Nurses, Berwick Cancer Cars, Funeral Director Edward Foxton & Co-Op Funeralcare, Father Robert Afayori, the staff of Maguires, East Ord for the excellent catering and warm welcome at Leo's wake and to all friends who attended to celebrate Leo's life. A collection was taken for Berwick Cancer Cars & Northumberland Hospice Care.
Published in Berwickshire News on Oct. 3, 2019