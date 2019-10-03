Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leo McArdle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo McArdle

Notice

Leo McArdle Notice
McARDLE
(Berwick Upon Tweed) The family of the late Leo would like to thank the
following for their kindness following the passing of Leo.
Dr Ruffe, Northumberland Hospice Care, the District Nurses, Berwick Cancer Cars, Funeral Director Edward Foxton & Co-Op Funeralcare, Father Robert Afayori, the staff of Maguires, East Ord for the excellent catering and warm welcome at Leo's wake and to all friends who attended to celebrate Leo's life. A collection was taken for Berwick Cancer Cars & Northumberland Hospice Care.
Published in Berwickshire News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.