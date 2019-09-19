|
|
|
McARDLE
(Berwick Upon Tweed) (The Plough Inn, Allerdean)
Leo, peacefully surrounded by family at home on the
12th September aged 83.
Dearly loved husband to Kay,
much loved father to
Jane, Trevor & John,
grandfather & great grandfather.
Will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Private cremation by family request.
A gathering for family & friends
to celebrate Leo's very full life at
Maguires Country Park,
East Ord on Friday 27th September
from 3pm onwards.
No flowers donations in lieu if
desired to, Northumbrian Hospice,
Berwick Cancer Cars.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 19, 2019