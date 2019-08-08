Resources More Obituaries for Ken Candlish Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ken Candlish

Notice Candlish (Duns) The family would like to thank everyone for attending the funeral and for their kind messages of sympathy. Also for the generous donations to Alzheimer's Scotland and RNLI. A special thank you to all the staff at Birch Hill Care Centre for their wonderful compassion and kindness in caring for Ken. Also to the Scottish Ambulance Service for ensuring that Isobel could see Ken before he passed away and The Knoll Hospital staff for their care. Many thanks to Rev Donald Gaddes for giving a beautiful and personal service, to Ronnie MacDonald for the eulogy that captured Ken so well and also to

Rev Bill Paterson for delivering a reading. Our thanks also to David Martin Funeral Directors for handling the funeral arrangements so kindly and professionally. Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 8, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices