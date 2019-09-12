|
|
|
Anderson (Foulden) Peacefully at
Berwick Infirmary on Tuesday 3rd September 2019, June, aged 89 years, much loved wife of the late Jack, dear mum of
Brian and Jacqueline.
A service will take place in
Foulden Church on
Thursday 12th September (today) at 1pm followed by interment in
Foulden Churchyard at 1.30pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK and
Foulden Church.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 12, 2019