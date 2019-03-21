|
|
|
PATTERSON (Berwick Upon Tweed) Julie passed away suddenly
at home on the 8th March
aged 56 years.
Much loved Daughter of George and Bella. Sister to Valerie, Jennifer, Anne and the late Gillian, Auntie and Great Auntie.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at Tweedmouth Parish Church on Friday 22nd March at 11:15am followed by interment at Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to B.A.R.K or Cats Protection.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More