Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
14:45
West Road Crematorium
PHAROAH JOSEPH
(Lamberton Shiels, Berwick)
(formerly Newcastle) Passed away peacefully
on 11th August 2019 aged 77.
Beloved Husband of Anne and loving Brother to Caroline, Eleanor & Susan and the late Albert, loving Uncle to Colleen and Great Nephew
Jude, Brother in Law to Robert,
Billy & Mick.

Would friends & family please meet for
Funeral at West Road Crematorium on Friday 23rd August at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Stroke Association
or M.S Society.
All welcome back to Vermont Hotel, Newcastle.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 15, 2019
