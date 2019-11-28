Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wood

Notice Condolences

John Wood Notice
WOOD John (Joxy)
(Berwick Upon Tweed) Aged 80 peacefully at home surrounded by family
on 23rd November.
Beloved Husband of Moyra and dearest Father to Pauline, Barbara, Sharon and the late Lisa. And a loved Grandfather (Grumpy). Will be sadly missed by all family & friends. Service to be held at Berwick Parish Church at 11am on Wednesday 4th December followed by a burial in Berwick Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -