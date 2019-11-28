|
|
|
WOOD John (Joxy)
(Berwick Upon Tweed) Aged 80 peacefully at home surrounded by family
on 23rd November.
Beloved Husband of Moyra and dearest Father to Pauline, Barbara, Sharon and the late Lisa. And a loved Grandfather (Grumpy). Will be sadly missed by all family & friends. Service to be held at Berwick Parish Church at 11am on Wednesday 4th December followed by a burial in Berwick Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 28, 2019