CRAIG John
(Coldstream) Peacefully at home in Coldstream on
Tuesday 16th July 2019 with his family and his faithful Westie Cleo at his side, John, aged 90, dearly beloved husband of the late Maggie, much loved dad of Brenda and Lesley, stepdad of
Mandy and Will, loving grandpa and great grandpa. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on
Monday 29th July at 2.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if so desired will be
gratefully accepted at end of service
for Marie Curie.
Published in Berwickshire News on July 25, 2019