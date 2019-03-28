|
|
|
Collin (Eyemouth) Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on Saturday 23rd March 2019, John Kirk, in his 87th year,
beloved husband of the late Maisie. Dearest dad of Susan, Alison and David, father in law of Jimmy, Gerard and Angela and a devoted papa to all his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A service will take place in
Eyemouth Parish Church on
Thursday 4th April at 12.45, followed by interment in Eyemouth Cemetery at 1.30pm, to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Scotland.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 28, 2019
