Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:45
Eyemouth Parish Church
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:30
Eyemouth Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Collin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Collin

Notice Condolences

John Collin Notice
Collin (Eyemouth) Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on Saturday 23rd March 2019, John Kirk, in his 87th year,
beloved husband of the late Maisie. Dearest dad of Susan, Alison and David, father in law of Jimmy, Gerard and Angela and a devoted papa to all his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A service will take place in
Eyemouth Parish Church on
Thursday 4th April at 12.45, followed by interment in Eyemouth Cemetery at 1.30pm, to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Scotland.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.