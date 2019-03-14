|
|
|
WHEADON JOAN
(Duns) Peacefully, at the Knoll Hospital, Duns, on 8th March 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Ted, loving mum of Tim, Paul and Sheila and a much loved grandmother. Funeral service at Christ Church, Duns, on Wednesday, 20th March, at 2.00pm, to which all friends are welcome, thereafter service at Houndwood Crematorium at 3.30pm. No flowers please. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the care and kindness shown to Joan at the Knoll Hospital.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 14, 2019
