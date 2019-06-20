Resources More Obituaries for Jimmy Horne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jimmy Horne

Notice Horne (Jimmy) Margaret, Steve, Mike and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for their support and attendance at Duns Parish Church. And for the many cards, flowers and messages for condolence received at this sad time.

Thanks to Rev. Bill Paterson for his comforting service and to all at

Duns Parish Church. Thanks also to David Martin for his professional caring manner and guidance. To Scentiments for their beautiful floral tributes and to the staff at Duns Golf Club for teas and refreshments. Thank you to all who generously donated to My Names Doddie, MND and The Knoll Hospital, totalling £1,165. Published in Berwickshire News on June 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices