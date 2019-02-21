|
|
|
Dougal Marion and family would like to thank everyone for the many cards, lovely flowers, letters and support
received on the recent sad loss of Jim (Airborne).
We would also like to express our thanks to everyone who supported Jim through the years. To all who attended the service and gave generously to Parkinson's Scotland, to the Eyemouth United Church, Occasions, the Tavern and finally David Martin for his support throughout this very sad time.
Published in Berwickshire News on Feb. 21, 2019
