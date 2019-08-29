Resources More Obituaries for Jim Clark Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jim Clark

Notice Clark Margaret and family of the late Jim Clark (ex Bellshiel) would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many people who showed great kindness and support during Jim's illness and in the time since

he left us on 12th August 2019.

For the individualised and compassionate care received for the last three years, we are truly indebted to the staff at Tweedview Care Home. For their efficient, dignified and extremely sensitive approach

to every request, we are so grateful

to David Martin Funeral Directors.

For the beautiful flowers we thank Scentiments. Sincere thanks are

owed to Stewart, David and Calum for undertaking their roles as speakers and to Rev David Taverner for leading a beautiful service at Houndwood Crematorium. For providing refreshments following the service, we thank the staff of the White Swan Duns. Finally, thank you to all Jim's family and friends who visited, called or sent cards in his last days and following his passing, offered assistance and words of empathy to us or tributes to Jim.

