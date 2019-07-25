Resources More Obituaries for Jeanie Lauder Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeanie Lauder

Notice Lauder Jeanie Margaret (Coldstream) Alison and family would like to thank everyone for the many kind tributes, cards and flowers received at this sad time.

Thank you also to Kyle Bros, Derek O'Donnell and The Newcastle Arms Hotel for their help and support with the funeral arrangements;

Thank you also to Rev John Shields for his kind attention and comforting service and to all who attended the church and graveside for their kind donations also. Thanks to all who cared for Jean over the years at Coldstream, Kelso, BGH and especially to all her friends at SBC Carers, and everyone at the Knoll Hospital for the care, kindness, help and comfort afforded to Jean and family at this difficult time. Published in Berwickshire News on July 25, 2019