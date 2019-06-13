Home

Alan D. Haile Funeral Services
5 James Street
Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ
01665 720658
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
14:30
St. Aidan's Church
Bamburgh
View Map
Jean Sinton Notice
SINTON Jean
(Bamburgh) Peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 5th June 2019
Jean aged 84 years.
Loving mother to Alan, mother in law to Hazel, a dear granny to Christopher, Danny and Ashley and great grandmother to Finlay and Theo and a dear friend to many.
Private cremation to be held followed by a memorial service at St. Aidan's Church, Bamburgh on Tuesday 18th June at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research c/o Alan D. Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please meet
at the church.
Published in Berwickshire News on June 13, 2019
