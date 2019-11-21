|
Hall Chirnside
(formerly Edrom Newton) Peacefully at the Knoll Hospital on Sunday 17th November 2019, Jean in her 87th year, beloved wife of the late Adam, much loved mum, mother-in-law, nana and
great nana to all the family.
A service will take place in Chirnside Parish Church on Wednesday 27th November at 12.45pm followed by interment in Chirnside Churchyard
at 1.30pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers
only please, donations if desired
to the Knoll Hospital.
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 21, 2019