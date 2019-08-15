|
DUFFY (Berwick) Janet Passed away peacefully at Berwick Infirmary on 9th August 2019
aged 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Gavin. Much loved mum of Lisa, Tracy, John and Michael. And greatly missed Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all her remaining family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Houndwood Crematorium on
Friday 16th August at 10:30am.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 15, 2019