|
|
|
Gillie (Chirnside) Suddenly at home on
Friday 22nd November 2019, James (Jim) in his 76th year, beloved husband of
Doreen (nee Mulvey),
dear dad of Elizabeth, Rosemary, Sandra, Margaret and Kevin.
A devoted grandad and great grandad to all the family.
A service will take place in
Chirnside Parish Church on
Thursday 5th December at 12.45pm,
followed by interment in
Chirnside Churchyard, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 28, 2019