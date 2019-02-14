|
Davidson James McKinney
(Coldstream) Peacefully, on 28th January 2019, in Hospital, Jim
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Babs, dear father of Pam, Sue and Roger, loving grandfather of Laura, Michael, Blair, Simon and Alison, great grandfather of Edgar, Arthur, Kirsty, Austin, Rose-Anne, Emily and James. Private family cremation to take place followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Coldstream Parish Church on Monday, 18th February, at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if wished, may be given after the service to benefit the Stroke Unit at the Borders General Hospital, Melrose.
Published in Berwickshire News on Feb. 14, 2019
