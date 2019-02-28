|
|
|
Johnston (Burnmouth) The family of the late Jackie would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their loving support.
Thanks also to the staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, local hospitals, district nurses and home carers for all their care and attention.
Special thanks to Rev Norman Whyte for his comforting service and to all those who attended and kindly
donated £1000 to BARK and RNLI.
Finally David Martin and staff for the arrangements, George and Heather for the refreshments and Occasions for the amazing flowers.
Published in Berwickshire News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More