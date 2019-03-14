|
|
|
Edgar
(White) Isobel (Izzy)
(Gifford) Peacefully on
Sunday 3rd March 2019 at the
Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Isobel,
Wife of the late Stuart Edgar and Mother to the late George Edgar. Loving sister to Ruby and Mary
and the late Chrissie, loving aunt
and a good friend to many.
A service will be held at
Seafield Crematorium on
Saturday 16th March at 11am,
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 14, 2019
