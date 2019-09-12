Resources More Obituaries for Isabella Holywell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Isabella Holywell

Notice HOLYWELL Isabella

(Coldingham) Jimmy and all the family would like to thank everyone for the many cards and kind messages received following the recent sad loss of his sister Isabel.

A special thanks to Rev Andrew Haddow for his most comforting service and to all who attended the church service at the Priory, Coldingham and Houndwood Crematorium, to Ewan Galloway for playing at the Church, special thanks

to Linda & Bob Wortley for all their kindness to Isabel over the years,

also to William Ian Main Funeral Directors, Dunbar, with Heather and all his staff for the professional and caring funeral arrangement's carried out, the collection raised a total of £116.00 in aid of SSPCA.

Isabel will be sadly missed by her family and her many friends.