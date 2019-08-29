|
|
|
Holywell Isabella
(Isabel)
(Coldingham) Suddenly but peacefully at the Borders General Hospital on
Saturday 17th August 2019,
Isabel, a much loved Sister,
Sister-in-law, Aunt, Great Aunt and
Great Great Aunt of all the family.
A Funeral service, to which all friends and family are invited, will be held in Coldingham Priory on
Tuesday 3rd September at 11am followed by a committal Service at Houndwood Crematorium at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please as
donations may be given on
retiral in aid of the SSPCA.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 29, 2019