CROMARTY (Berwick Upon Tweed) Ian, aged 77, peacefully in Berwick Infirmary
surrounded by family on the 2nd August. Much loved Husband to Jean. Dad to Darren & Denise, Grandfather to Niamh, Euan, Kelly & Jason, Great Grandfather to Katelyn, Jacob, Ollie & Kai and Brother to Marion and a beloved Uncle.
Will be sadly missed
by all family & friends.
Service to be held at Berwick Cemetery Chapel Thursday 8th August (today)
at 2pm followed by a burial.
All welcome to join the family for refreshments afterwards at Tweedmouth Bowling Club.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 8, 2019