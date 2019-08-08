Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
14:00
Berwick Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Cromarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Cromarty

Notice Condolences

Ian Cromarty Notice
CROMARTY (Berwick Upon Tweed) Ian, aged 77, peacefully in Berwick Infirmary
surrounded by family on the 2nd August. Much loved Husband to Jean. Dad to Darren & Denise, Grandfather to Niamh, Euan, Kelly & Jason, Great Grandfather to Katelyn, Jacob, Ollie & Kai and Brother to Marion and a beloved Uncle.
Will be sadly missed
by all family & friends.
Service to be held at Berwick Cemetery Chapel Thursday 8th August (today)
at 2pm followed by a burial.
All welcome to join the family for refreshments afterwards at Tweedmouth Bowling Club.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.