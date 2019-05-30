Home

MOODY HELEN The family would like to thank all relatives and friends for the support and kindness shown to them during their recent
sad loss of Helen, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Special thanks to Father Aidan Cannon and Deacon Jude Newton for the service conducted at Our Lady and
St Cuthbert's Catholic Church,
to Sheila and Sandy Johnston for the home care provided during the past year, to Bell View Care of Belford,
to Malcolm and Jodi Mace for the funeral arrangements, and all who donated to The Salvation Army, Northern Soul and Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.
Published in Berwickshire News on May 30, 2019
