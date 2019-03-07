Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00
Lowick Parish Church
Gwendoline Redhead

Gwendoline Redhead
REDHEAD Gwendoline
Eleanor (Ellie)
Berwick upon Tweed
Formerly of
Bowsden Moor Passed away peacefully in
Tweedmouth House,
on 2nd March 2018, aged 88 years.
Ellie, beloved Wife of the late Arthur, much loved Mother of Brian and the late Elizabeth, much loved Granda and great Granda, will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral service in
Lowick Parish Church,
on Saturday 9th March at 12 noon. followed by interment in
Lowick Churchyard.
Friends please meet at the Church.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Great North Air Ambulance.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 7, 2019
